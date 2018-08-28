Video

WATCH: See Suffolk’s stunning sci-fi exhibition

Star Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 1,000 people are thought to have visited the 10th annual sci-fi exhibition in Bury St Edmunds over its opening weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This anniversary exhibition, at Moyse’s Hall Museum until November 25, looks at how science fiction and “science fact” have influenced each other.

It features original Hollywood props and costumes including Captain Kirk’s costume from Star Trek III (1984) and Matt Damon’s Space suit worn in Ridley Scott’s The Martian (2015).

After working for three years to find space in his schedule, the museum managed to secure actor Julian Glover, who played Grand Maester Pycelle in hit series Game of Thrones, who was there meeting fans.

Lance Alexander, one of the organisers of the exhibition, said: “We try to bring a little bit of Hollywood to Bury St Edmunds; that’s through costumes, props and then we can get actors and people in the business. We try our hardest.”

Chewbacca outside Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chewbacca outside Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For more information see here.

Star Wars characters waiting to get in The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Star Wars characters waiting to get in The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The original space suit costume worn by Matt Damon in The Martian Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The original space suit costume worn by Matt Damon in The Martian Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Luna Barber with a storm trooper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Luna Barber with a storm trooper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Albie Howe loves dressing up a Chewbacca and couldn't believe his eyes when he bumped into these characters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Albie Howe loves dressing up a Chewbacca and couldn't believe his eyes when he bumped into these characters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ava Donnelly with a Wookiee Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ava Donnelly with a Wookiee Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN