WATCH: See Suffolk’s stunning sci-fi exhibition
PUBLISHED: 16:42 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 21 October 2018
Archant
More than 1,000 people are thought to have visited the 10th annual sci-fi exhibition in Bury St Edmunds over its opening weekend.
This anniversary exhibition, at Moyse’s Hall Museum until November 25, looks at how science fiction and “science fact” have influenced each other.
It features original Hollywood props and costumes including Captain Kirk’s costume from Star Trek III (1984) and Matt Damon’s Space suit worn in Ridley Scott’s The Martian (2015).
After working for three years to find space in his schedule, the museum managed to secure actor Julian Glover, who played Grand Maester Pycelle in hit series Game of Thrones, who was there meeting fans.
Lance Alexander, one of the organisers of the exhibition, said: “We try to bring a little bit of Hollywood to Bury St Edmunds; that’s through costumes, props and then we can get actors and people in the business. We try our hardest.”
For more information see here.