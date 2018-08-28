WATCH: See Suffolk’s stunning sci-fi exhibition

Partly Cloudy

Star Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Star Wars characters at the 10th annual sci-fi exhibiton at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 1,000 people are thought to have visited the 10th annual sci-fi exhibition in Bury St Edmunds over its opening weekend.

This anniversary exhibition, at Moyse’s Hall Museum until November 25, looks at how science fiction and “science fact” have influenced each other.

It features original Hollywood props and costumes including Captain Kirk’s costume from Star Trek III (1984) and Matt Damon’s Space suit worn in Ridley Scott’s The Martian (2015).

After working for three years to find space in his schedule, the museum managed to secure actor Julian Glover, who played Grand Maester Pycelle in hit series Game of Thrones, who was there meeting fans.

Lance Alexander, one of the organisers of the exhibition, said: “We try to bring a little bit of Hollywood to Bury St Edmunds; that’s through costumes, props and then we can get actors and people in the business. We try our hardest.”

Chewbacca outside Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChewbacca outside Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

For more information see here.

Star Wars characters waiting to get in The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStar Wars characters waiting to get in The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The original space suit costume worn by Matt Damon in The Martian Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe original space suit costume worn by Matt Damon in The Martian Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Luna Barber with a storm trooper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLuna Barber with a storm trooper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Albie Howe loves dressing up a Chewbacca and couldn't believe his eyes when he bumped into these characters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlbie Howe loves dressing up a Chewbacca and couldn't believe his eyes when he bumped into these characters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ava Donnelly with a Wookiee Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAva Donnelly with a Wookiee Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organiser of the exhibition Lance Alexander Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOrganiser of the exhibition Lance Alexander Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

