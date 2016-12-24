Overcast

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

16:55 23 December 2016

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A Suffolk nursing home which cares for dozens of residents living with dementia has shut its doors – just days before Christmas.

Relatives share their concerns

Sue Grayston’s 92-year-old father lived at Friars Hall. She said she was informed of the closure on Tuesday – the day after the CQC’s inspection.

Ms Grayston said the home was “wonderful”, and admitted news of its closure came as quite a shock.

She said: “Friar’s Hall was a wonderful home. This home was picked by me for my dearly loved father back in August 2016. He had already been moved twice because of other issues and we wanted a good home where he could settle in and not be moved again for the remainder of his life. He is 92 and suffers from dementia.

“We were so pleased with Friar’s Hall. It was warm and friendly with that personal touch that so many big homes seem to lack. The food looked appetising and the premises clean and comfortable. We felt confident to move dad in.”

Describing the moment she was told her father would have to move out, she said: “Imagine my horror on arrival to a scene packed with relatives moving their loved ones clutching bin bags full of their possessions been whisked out of the door. Many of them and their relatives were clearly in tears.”

The decision to close Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh comes just weeks after a health watchdog ranked it inadequate for safety, effectiveness and leadership.

Care Quality Commission inspectors returned to the home on Monday – and after they shared their findings with the owner of the home, the owner decided to close it.

Support is being given to families and residents affected and homes have been found for them, authorities have said.

Suffolk County Council (SCC), Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and the CQC have been rallying round to find them new homes before the Christmas weekend.

A CQC spokesman said: “CQC has been working closely with the local authority and CCG with regard to driving through improvements at Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh, Suffolk, for some time. On Monday we carried out a further inspection at the home.

“Following the inspection, and feedback from inspectors, the provider took the decision to close the home.

“CQC continued to work with the local authority and CCG with regard to the welfare of people using the service to ensure they were able to find suitable care alternatives.”

Friars Hall Nursing Home provided accommodation and support to older people, those with physical disabilities and dementia.

It was registered to provide accommodation for people who required nursing or personal care, treatment, disease or injury.

Beccy Hopfensperger, SCC’s cabinet member for adult care, said: “Along with colleagues in health and the CQC, we have been working intensively with the home for the past few months, encouraging them to make improvements focussed on ensuring residents receive the quality of care they deserve.

“Unfortunately, little progress was made so we took the difficult, but right decision to find new homes for residents. As of yesterday evening all were settling into their new home. Until then, along with partners, we were putting in the necessary support to ensure residents were well cared for.

“While moving home for elderly and vulnerable people can be unsettling, especially at this time of year, we have worked hard with residents and their families to ensure their moves were as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

Representatives for Friars Hall were unavailable for comment.

  • Another example of the failing tory dogma - closing council run care homes and privatisation. This is sure to be an ongoing problem with an ageing population and squeeze on budgets. When a private care home closes the council are left to sort it out and the taxpayer foots the bill. The decision by SCC to hand over care for elderly and vulnerable will come back to haunt them, why doesn't this newspaper take these councillors to task and demand an explanation?

