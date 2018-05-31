Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area
PUBLISHED: 20:58 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 21:42 21 August 2018
Archant
Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.
Suffolk police have confirmed they are assisting with the search for illegal immigrants thought to have come ashore after a boat landed in Woolverstone.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said the search was being led by the Border Force.
Lauren Everitt, who lives in nearby Shotley Gate, said she saw a police presence in the area earlier this evening.
She said: “I saw a police car and dog unit going towards there at about half six, towards Woolverstone church – the same land as Ipswich School.”
More to come.
• Do you live in the area? If you have any information to share, please get in touch by e-mailing amy.gibbons@archant.co.uk