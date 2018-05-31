Breaking News

Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.

Suffolk police have confirmed they are assisting with the search for illegal immigrants thought to have come ashore after a boat landed in Woolverstone.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said the search was being led by the Border Force.

Lauren Everitt, who lives in nearby Shotley Gate, said she saw a police presence in the area earlier this evening.

She said: “I saw a police car and dog unit going towards there at about half six, towards Woolverstone church – the same land as Ipswich School.”

