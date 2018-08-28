Helicopter and lifeboats search for missing swimmer stood down

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter searching for a missing swimmer near Lowestoft have been stood down.

UK Coastguard had been coordinating the search for a swimmer, reported to have last been seen entering the water at 5pm in the area of Pakefield beach near Lowestoft.

However a spokesperson for UK Coastguard said the search is in the process of being stood down with nothing being found.

It said there are no plans to relaunch the search today unless further information comes forward.

A search involving several coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats from Lowestoft, Southwold and Gorleston and a coastguard rescue helicopter along with Suffolk Police had resumed on Sunday at 6:30am.

An extensive search using searchlights and white flares also took place along the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold on Saturday night.

Lowestoft Lifeboat said as time goes by it is “increasing concerned” with the situation.

Anyone with information about the swimmer or with any sighting are urged to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.