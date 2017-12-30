Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Search for Sophie Smith proves fruitless as hundreds of people show support for her family

PUBLISHED: 10:09 30 December 2017 | UPDATED: 10:18 30 December 2017

The search for missing girl Sophie Smith continues on Winterton beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The search for missing girl Sophie Smith continues on Winterton beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

An extensive search took place along the coastlines of Norfolk and Suffolk yesterday to try and find missing Gorleston student Sophie Smith.

The search came as people rallied around Sophie’s family by sending them messages of support and hope and also braving the bad weather to carry out their own searches.

Coastguard volunteers could be seen searching the coast between the harbour at Lowestoft and Winterton in atrocious weather conditions as a police helicopter scoured the coastline trying to locate the 21-year-old, who was last seen in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Coastguard teams based at Gorleston, Lowestoft and Winterton took part in the official search operation after police sought expert analysis of tidal movements.

The search came as police also revealed they had drawn a blank in finding any other CCTV images of Sophie from the time she was seen leaving her home heading to the seafront.

Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Yesterday’s bad weather conditions also saw a volunteer search called off along Gorleston beach and towards Hopton, but despite the heavy rain and wind a small group of people still searched the area.

And large numbers of people began to answer a call on the Find Sophie Smith Facebook page to send messages of support to her family, with comments such as “Thoughts are with you all and hoping your beautiful daughter comes home safe soon”.

Sophie, a University of East Anglia student, suffers from severe anxiety and depression, and left home with no mobile phone.

She left the family home at about 3am on Boxing Day and she was captured on CCTV a short time later heading towards the seafront. Insp Will Drummond, of Norfolk police, said: “Local CCTV footage has been examined but unfortunately Sophie is not captured on any other cameras.

“She didn’t take her mobile phone and hasn’t accessed her bank accounts or social media accounts since leaving home.”

Sophie is white, about 5ft 8, of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair. It is believed she was wearing a dark coloured vest top and light coloured shorts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police immediately on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Lorry sheds ‘four tonnes’ of grain near Greene King in Bury St Edmunds

32 minutes ago Matt Stott
Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry has shed up to four tonnes of grain “near a Greene King depot” in Bury St Edmunds, police have said.

Breaking News: Flood warning in Halesworth and alerts across Suffolk

11:26 Matt Stott
Flood alerts are in force across Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Homes could be at risk of flooding in the Halesworth area of Suffolk, the Environment Agency has warned. Police have also warned that draining ditches are “struggling” to clear flooded rural roads in west Suffolk.

Policeman breached standards during off-duty incident at Ipswich nightclub

12 minutes ago Tom Potter
A police constable was issued a final written warning for breaching professional standards in March, 2017. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk police officer has been handed a final written warning following his involvement in an incident at an Ipswich nightclub.

Breaking News: Man in 20s dies after A12 crash between Chelmsford and London

08:42 Matt Stott
Stock image of the A12 London-bound at junction 11 where a fatal collision took place early this morning (December 30, 2017). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 20s has died after a crash on the A12 between Chelmsford and London in the early hours of this morning. The A12 was closed in both direction until just after midday when it partially reopened.

Suffolk County Council award 125 lease to planned new Woodbridge youth and community centre

47 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Carollers: left to right: Patrick Gillard, Emma Greenhouse, Cordelia Richman, Caroline Page, Rockey Singh. Picture: Charmian S Berry

Campaigners in Woodbridge have been celebrating after they were given the go-ahead for a 125-year lease on land at Jetty Lane by Suffolk County Council.

Video: Search for Sophie Smith proves fruitless as hundreds of people show support for her family

10:09 Anthony Carroll
The search for missing girl Sophie Smith continues on Winterton beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An extensive search took place along the coastlines of Norfolk and Suffolk yesterday to try and find missing Gorleston student Sophie Smith.

Unsung heroes and community stalwarts recognised in New Year Honours

06:46 Adam Howlett and Matt Stott
Carol Garrett at The Port of Felixstowe. She has received an OBE in the New Year Honours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A pioneering surgeon who has received a damehood leads the list of Suffolk community stalwarts and unsung heroes in the New Year Honours.

Most read

Updated: A12 closed between Chelmsford and London after serious crash

Stock image. Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News: Man in 20s dies after A12 crash between Chelmsford and London

Stock image of the A12 London-bound at junction 11 where a fatal collision took place early this morning (December 30, 2017). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager bundled into car by ‘man with firearm’ in Colchester and driven to Sudbury sparking huge armed police response

Armed police were seen in the Mountbatten Road area of Sudbury last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unsung heroes and community stalwarts recognised in New Year Honours

Carol Garrett at The Port of Felixstowe. She has received an OBE in the New Year Honours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Full list of Suffolk and Essex recipients in New Year Honours

Diana Porter, who founded Fresh Start new beginnings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: Search for missing Sophie Smith, from Gorleston, extended to Lowestoft coastline

Sophie Smith, 21, who has been missing since Boxing Day morning from Gorleston. Picture: With permission of @sarah_janee_xo

Eating Out in the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Eating Out
supplement

View

Visit the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Visit the Broads
supplement

View

London Boat Show 2018

cover

Click here to view
London Boat
Show supplement

View

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24