Search on for new leader for Writtle University College as vice-chancellor prepares to retire

12:25 09 January 2017

Dr Stephen Waite, principal of Writtle University College, who is due to retire this summer.

Dr Stephen Waite, principal of Writtle University College, who is due to retire this summer.

Archant

The vice-chancellor of a land-based university is set to retire this summer says the job has been “a joy”.

Dr Stephen Waite is the founding vice-chancellor of Writtle University College (WUC), which achieved its status last year but has been in existence as an institution on the outskirts of Chelmsford since 1893. He joined in 2013.

Governors at Writtle are now looking for a new “inspirational and visionary” leader for the higher and further education centre.

Dr Waite, who graduated from the University of Sussex 42 years ago, has worked in education and held senior academic posts in the university and college sectors.

He joined Writtle from Hartpury College in 2013 and previously worked for University of Brighton, Birkbeck College University of London and the University of Westminster.

Writtle has achieved Taught Degree Awarding Powers and University College status under his leadership, and new additions, such as veterinary physiotherapy and cycling performance has been added to its specialisms.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Writtle and will take with me many fond memories,” he said.

“I believe the time is now right for the institution to seek a new leader that will deliver the long-term strategic vision.

“The staff and students at WUC have a passion and enthusiasm that is unique and it has been a joy to work alongside so many talented and committed individuals. I am sure that WUC will continue to prosper and the new appointment will thrive working in such a great environment.”

Chair of governors Julia Smith said: “Under the excellent leadership of Dr Waite as our founding vice-chancellor, Writtle University College has defined its future as a specialist land-based institution with an excellent reputation at both higher education and further education level.

“The search is now on to find a new vice-chancellor with enthusiasm, drive and energy to further this work and this is an exciting time yet again for Writtle University College,” she said.

