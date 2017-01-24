Search renewed for owner of jewellery thought stolen from Suffolk or Essex after fifth arrest

Police continue to search for the owner of jewellery believed stolen from either Essex or Suffolk and recovered by officers last Thursday.

Police have released images of rings they believe were stolen from Essex or Suffolk Police have released images of rings they believe were stolen from Essex or Suffolk

A 36-year-old man from Basildon, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, has been released on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries.

The arrest was part of an investigation into a large number of burglaries from homes and jewellery shops in Essex, London, Suffolk, Kent and Surrey.

Four men were previously arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries. They are three men, aged 28, 29 and 46, from Clacton, and a 31-year-old from Barking.

Anyone who recognises the rings is asked to contact Detective Constable Aimee Burton at Colchester CID on 101 extension number 430385.

Last week, Essex Police released six photographs showing at least 18 pieces of jewellery, which the force believes were stolen in burglaries before November 2015.