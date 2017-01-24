Sunny

Search renewed for owner of jewellery thought stolen from Suffolk or Essex after fifth arrest

16:46 24 January 2017

Archant

Police continue to search for the owner of jewellery believed stolen from either Essex or Suffolk and recovered by officers last Thursday.

Comment
A 36-year-old man from Basildon, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, has been released on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries.

The arrest was part of an investigation into a large number of burglaries from homes and jewellery shops in Essex, London, Suffolk, Kent and Surrey.

Four men were previously arrested in connection with the investigation and are currently on bail until March 14, pending further enquiries. They are three men, aged 28, 29 and 46, from Clacton, and a 31-year-old from Barking.

Anyone who recognises the rings is asked to contact Detective Constable Aimee Burton at Colchester CID on 101 extension number 430385.

Last week, Essex Police released six photographs showing at least 18 pieces of jewellery, which the force believes were stolen in burglaries before November 2015.

20 minutes ago Tom Potter
Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

14:30 Emily Townsend
Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries following a serious crash in Clacton this afternoon.

Barn owls fight for attention in today’s picture of the day

16:04 Sam Dawes
These young barn owls help with the camera settings. Picture: Brian Smith

Help can come in all shapes and sizes - but we are not sure if these barn owls are helping or hindering this poor photographer.

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

14:14 Emily Townsend
Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Tributes have been paid after a cyclist died in a serious crash in Newmarket this morning.

Have you got the drive to train for the Great East Swim at Alton Water?

14 minutes ago Lauren Hockney
People are being encouraged to sign up for this year's Great East Swim training programme

People looking for a new challenge are being urged to take the plunge and sign up for this year’s Great East Swim.

Are you taking part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch?

15:00 Ellis Barker
A baby sparrow in a garden in Hatfield Peverel. By Paul Burns.

It’s the annual Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend, and we want to see your photographs from across Suffolk.

Budget proposals backed by Suffolk county council cabinet

20 minutes ago Paul Geater
Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for economic development.

Proposals to increase the county council’s element of its tax bills by 3% to help pay for social care have been backed by the authority’s cabinet.

