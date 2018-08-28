Partly Cloudy

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

PUBLISHED: 16:13 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 29 October 2018

Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Perry Wise, 18, of Beach Road, St Osyth, was spotted wheeling a moped through the Seawick Holiday Park in the town around 12pm on Thursday, September 20.

Staff thought his behaviour was ‘a bit odd’ and suspected the moped could have been stolen.

They challenged Wise, causing him to throw the moped down and flee from the scene.

Unwilling to let him escape, some members of staff pursued him and in the ensuing struggle one of them, a man in his 50s, was stabbed in the stomach.

He was later treated at hospital and required stitches.

When the other two members of staff got to the scene they managed to detain Wise until officers arrived.

He was arrested at the scene and, following a search carried out at his home, nine small bags of cannabis were found along with several mobile phones and an ignition key to a Suzuki.

He was charged with actual bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on September 22 he admitted the charges and was jailed for 14 months at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 24.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bernadette White, from Clacton CID, said: “Perry Wise is a dangerous criminal who was prepared to use violence when challenged.

“He had few concerns about potentially causing a really serious injury to someone else, as long as it meant he might be able to get away with his crimes.

“I want to praise the victim, and his colleagues, for having the bravery to confront Wise. When they saw him they believed something suspicious was going on and weren’t prepared to stand for it.

“I’m pleased Wise will spend a period of time behind bars and Essex is a safer place for it.”

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

