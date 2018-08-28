Breaking News

Second arrest made following July’s Colchester jewellery robbery

Trinity Street in Colchester, Chimes store, on the left, was robbed by two people in July Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Another person has been taken into custody by Essex Police after staff were threatened by a wrench and hammer in a jewellery shop theft.

Simon Jacobs was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on August, 31 Picture: ESSEX POLICE Simon Jacobs was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on August, 31 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday, October 26 in Harwich.

He was subsequently released under investigation whilst police enquiries continued.

This follows the robbery of Chimes watch repair on Trinity Street which saw items worth tens of thousands of pounds stolen.

On Saturday, July 28, Essex Police were called shortly before 11am after two men pulled up outside Chimes on a motorbike.

The two robbers threatened the staff with a wrench and hammer whilst taking watches and jewellery.

Onlookers then grabbed the keys to their bike.

Simon Jacobs, 21, was arrested after he was tackled to the ground by an off-duty police officer and a chef on his way to work during the robbery.

Jacobs, of no fixed abode, has already been sentenced to two years and eight months after pleading guilty to the robbery.

He admitted entering Chimes on Trinity Street, smashing a display unit with a hammer and stealing jewellery which totalled a five figure sum.

He was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on August, 31.

At the time Officers were still looking for a second man in connection with the robbery.

He is said to have entered the store alongside Jacobs and threatened staff with a tyre wrench.