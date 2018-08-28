Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Devastating report’ reveals second ‘inadequate’ children’s home run by Suffolk County Council

PUBLISHED: 08:58 24 October 2018

Suffolk County Council said it had strengthened its oversight at its children's homes Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council said it had strengthened its oversight at its children's homes Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh questions have been raised over Suffolk County Council’s management of vulnerable children’s homes as another has received an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating – the second home in eight weeks.

Jack Abbott said he had lost confidence in the council's ability to turn the situation around Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILJack Abbott said he had lost confidence in the council's ability to turn the situation around Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The home, which cannot be named for legal reasons, was inspected by the education watchdog on October 3, where it was given the lowest rating in all areas.

It comes just weeks after another home, also for children who had experienced neglect, trauma or abuse, was given an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted, meaning two of the council’s five children’s homes now have the poorest rating.

The other three currently remain ‘good’.

But Suffolk County Council said it was not a systemic issue with the way it was running the homes.

Allan Cadzow, service director for children and young people at the county council, said: “We take the findings of the report extremely seriously.

“We have taken immediate action to end the practice Ofsted identified and are acting swiftly on the recommendations made.

“Senior managers will be ensuring all necessary action is taken to ensure the children’s home returns to its previous status of ‘good’ as soon as possible.”

He added: “The other three children’s homes are rated ‘good’, however we have strengthened our oversight of all children’s homes to ensure any and all issues are picked up and remedied.”

The latest Ofsted said that behaviour management techniques were unsafe and “do not respect children’s rights and dignity”.

The report continued that there had been a “significant increase” in the number of physical interventions needed and that staff had resorted to holding bedroom door handles closed to contain some childrens’ aggressive behaviour.

Labour education spokesman Jack Abbott said: “I am deeply concerned – this is the second Suffolk County Council children’s home to receive an inadequate rating in recent months with this inspection citing; ‘serious and widespread failures that mean children are not protected and their welfare is not safeguarded’.

“This is a devastating report and the brutal truth is that, as the corporate parent of these vulnerable children, Suffolk County Council is ultimately responsible for their neglect.

“This Conservative administration seem beset by failure, whether it is in children’s homes, home care or even maintaining our roads, yet no cabinet member ever resigns - I wonder if any of them will step forward, apologise and take personal responsibility this time.

“To receive two reports of this nature within just a few months shows that something is systemically wrong and I have lost all confidence that the council is willing or able to turn this terrible situation around.”

Topic Tags:

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24