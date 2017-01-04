Second West Suffolk Hospital ward closed as new norovirus cases confirmed

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker. Archant

A second ward at West Suffolk Hospital has been closed after more cases of norovirus were confirmed today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust yesterday said ward G4 had been closed to new admissions and it was investigating possible cases on ward F5.

A spokeswoman announced this evening the two further suspected cases have now been confirmed, meaning both wards G4 and F5 are currently closed to new admissions.

The trust asked people who have had sickness or diarrhoea to stay away from hospital until they have been symptom free for 48 hours.

Norovirus is a highly-contagious diarrhoea and vomiting virus and anyone visiting has been urged to take extra care to wash their hands with soap and water both on arrival and when leaving the wards.

Visiting hours to wards G4 and F5 are restricted to evenings only.

Across England, instances of norovirus are currently 12% higher than the average number for the same period between 2011/12 and 2015/16 according to Public Health England. For tips on how to avoid norovirus, click here.