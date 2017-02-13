See where Highways England will have roadworks set up in Suffolk and Essex this week

See where Highways England is carrying out roadworks this week. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2009

Highways England has released the details of where it is planning to carry out roadworks in Suffolk and Essex this week.

The list covers some major roads in East Anglia, so take a look below to find out if your journeys to and from work might be affected.

• The A14 junction at Rougham, east of Bury St Edmunds, is seeing improvement works carried out on it, including new eastbound sliproads. There is a 24 hour 40mph speed limit in place through the works while there are also overnight lane closures in both directions.

• Maintenance work is taking place on parts of the A120 and A12, including barrier repairs, resurfacing and drainage work. The work will take place between 8pm and 6am over nights unless stated otherwise, and includes the following locations: The A120 between Marks Tey and Marks Farm from Monday to Friday, with temporary traffic signals; The Wix bypass between Monday and Friday, with a 40mph speed limit and traffic lights in place; The A120 between the A12 at Crown Interchange and Hare Green, with some narrowed lanes and a 50mph speed limit; The A12 Ewell Bridge near Kelvedon; And the Porters Park Bridge on the A12, which will be closed to all vehicles with a diversion in place.

• In Lowestoft there will be three-way traffic lights during off-peak hours during the week at the junction of Station Road, Gunton Street and Peters Avenue while upgrade work is carried out on the footpath. The northbound bus stop opposite the works has temporarily been suspended, whilst the southbound bus stop has been relocated.

• Maintenance on the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft will take place from Monday until February 20 between 8pm and 6am each night. The A12 over the bridge will be closed in both directions during the work with a diversion via the A1117, A146 and A114. There will also be a free hourly bus service for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge leaving from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

• Renumbering work for parts of the A12 which is to be redesignated as the A47 will involve some signs being replaced or altered as part of work taking 12 weeks in total. The section of the A12 running from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth will become the A47 and there will be off peak lane closures and two/three way traffic lights during the day and night throughout Lowestoft on the A12.

• Parts of the A120 (between the M11 and Braintree junctions) and M11 (between the junctions for the M25 and A11) will be having barrier repairs carried out throughout the week. The work will take place between 8pm and 5am between Monday and Friday, with some lane closures in place.

• The M11 is also subject to routine maintenance work on some bridges crossing the motorway. These are between the junctions for the M25 and A11. The hard shoulder will be closed during the work, which will take place during the day. There will be similar work between the junctions for Braintree and the M11 on the A120.

• Work to fill in potholes on the M11 between the Stansted Airport and A11 junctions, and between Braintree and the M11 on the A120, will take place during nights between Monday and Friday. There will be lane and hard shoulder closures between 8.30pm and 6am.

• There will hard shoulder closures on the M11 between the junctions for the A11 and M25 on some days for routine maintenance of structures and technology boxes.