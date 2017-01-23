See aeroplane make spectacular low-level vapour trails in the skies above Sudbury

The sky over Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Sudbury. Photo: Barry Pullen. (c) copyright citizenside.com

This aeroplane pilot put on a spectacular show for onlookers over south Suffolk last week.

The small biplane was seen looping and diving above Sudbury, and was captured on video by Robert Pott.

The vapour trails left behind by the aircraft would not normally be seen at such low altitudes – but the cold weather in recent weeks contributed to their visibility.

Water vapour emerging from aircraft engines into cold air can condense into water droplets which then freeze if the temperature is low enough.

It is these tiny ice crystals hanging in the air which create the vapour trails left behind by aeroplanes, normally at thousands of feet above the Earth where the air is extremely cold.

The weather in Suffolk recently has seen some of the coldest temperatures in years – some parts of the county plummeting to nearly -8C over the weekend.

Widespread frosts have also been recorded in the region.