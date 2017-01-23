See CCTV image of man in suit seen acting in an indecent manner in Ipswich shop

The man who appeared to be 'acting indecently' at a business in Duke Street Archant

A grey-suited man “appeared to be acting indecently” while visiting a shop in Duke Street, Ipswich, police have said.

The man was reported to have entered the shop at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, January 17 and was seen acting in an indecent manner whilst in the business premises.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man and are now appealing to witnesses or anyone who may recognise him to come forward.

The man is described as white with short, dark brown greying hair. He is thought to be aged around 40 to 45 years old and is approximately 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a grey suit on the day he was spotted in the shop.

Anyone with information about the man involved is asked to call the Incident and Crime Management Hub at Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 13125/17.

