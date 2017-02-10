See how electors in Framlingham, Leiston and Great Bealings voted in neighbourhood plan referendums

Three Suffolk communities are set to receive greater powers over their future development after electors voted to adopt a key document.

People in Framlingham, Leiston and Great Bealings voted in favour of adopting neighbourhood plans in three separate referendums.

The neighbourhood plans have been years in the making and focus on a range of issues relating to housing, education, infrastructure employment and more.

Having been agreed by referendum, Suffolk Coastal District Council will now approve the plans, making them a material consideration in planning applications. It also means the town and parish councils can expect to receive 25% of Community Infrastructure Levy contributions from developments withing their boundaries, rather than 15%.

Framlingham Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee chairman John Jones said he was “delighted with the result”.

The results:

Framlingham

Yes votes: 646

No votes: 53

Turnout: 27.5%

Leiston:

Yes votes: 570

No votes: 116

Turnout: 16.8%

Great Bealings:

Yes votes: 96

No votes: 3

Turnout: 44.8%