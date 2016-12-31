See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery
12:00 31 December 2016
Are you out celebrating the end of 2016 and welcoming 2017 in Ipswich town centre tonight or having a quiet one at home with close family?
As Ipswich gears up for a busy New Year’s Eve, we are looking back at the celebrations of 1998.
There were several big parties that year at key town centre bars - Chicago’s, Liquid, Hollywood’s or Liberties. Were you at any of them? Do you remember your night out?
While we were out celebrating, other nationalities were seeing in the New Year in their own unique ways from eating 12 grapes at midnight in Columbia, to wearing red underwear in Italy.
If you recognise yourself or someone you know in our photos, let us know via email.
