See how much extra daylight we’ll get by the end of February 2017 as sunset and sunrise times change
16:00 11 February 2017
Archant
As we move swiftly through February with 2017 already more than a month old, we can look forward to more daylight hours.
Already you may have noticed your journey home from work being a little lighter than the week before.
It will be a while before we can enjoy an evening outside watching the sun go down over dinner or a nice cold drink, but it will certainly be nicer to start getting the feeling of longer days again after a cold winter.
To show how much extra daylight we will have by the end of the month, here’s a list of the sunrise and sunset times for Ipswich for the rest of the month from Monday, February 13 in blocks of one week.
(Date; sunrise time, sunset time) Monday Feb 13; 7.14am, 5.06pm. Feb 14, 7.12am, 5.08pm. Feb 15; 7.10am, 5.09pm. Feb 16; 7.08am, 5.11pm. Feb 17; 7.06am, 5.13pm. Feb 18; 7.04am, 5.15pm. Feb 19; 7.02am, 5.17pm.
Monday Feb 20; 7am, 5.19pm. Feb 21; 6.58am, 5.21pm. Feb 22; 6.56am, 5.22pm. Feb 23; 6.54am, 5.24pm. Feb 24; 6.52am, 5.26pm. Feb 25; 6.50am, 5.28pm. Feb 26; 6.48am, 5.30pm.
Monday Feb 27; 6.45am, 5.32pm. Feb 28; 6.43am, 5.33pm.
As you can see, the sunrise and sunset times are around half an hour earlier and later respectively on February 28 compared to on February 13.
That means by the end of February we will have gone from 9hours 40minutes of daylight to around 10hrs 50mins of it.