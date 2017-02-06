See inside some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk in February

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk © chris rawlings 2016

The most expensive home currently on the market in Suffolk is Bawdsey Manor on the Suffolk coast.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bawdsey Manor Bawdsey Manor

The manor and its grounds were formerly used by the Alexanders College international school, which closed last year.

It is currently for sale with a guide price of £5million and is being marketed by agents Knight Frank.

The manor itself is Grade II-listed, while there are additional buildings and cottages around the grounds which have been used for a mixture of educational and accommodation purposes.

Also Grade II-listed are the manor’s formal gardens, the Victorian-design clock tower complex and a two storey cottage with adjoining buildings, including a gymnasium.

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

In Cowlinge near Newmarket there is a six-bedroom house, Bloomfields, for sale along with a number of other features for £4.95m.

It is described by agents Strutt and Parker as “an exceptional residential equestrian property”.

As well as the large farmhouse the sale includes a swimming pool, tennis court, four cottages and two flats.

All-in-all there is around 113 acres of land with the property, including gallops and training grounds.

Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk Bloomfields Farm. 6 bedroom house for sale. Cowlinge, Newmarket, Suffolk

In Yoxford Grove Park is on the market with a guide price of £3.75m.

The Georgian mansion, approached by a long gravel drive, is set in secluded parkland and is also Grade II-listed.

Arranged over three floors, including a self-contained ground floor wing, there are nine bedrooms, some en-suite, and reception rooms.

If nine bedrooms isn’t enough for you, perhaps the 11 in Mesnil Warren in Newmarket would be a better bet.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

The property has nearly 2.5 acres of grounds include in the sale, along with a floodlit tennis court and a self-contained flat.

Mesnil Warren backs onto two gallops, Heath and Warren Hill, and dates from the latter part of the 19th century.

Features of the house include open fireplaces, a panelled ceiling in the drawing room and a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room.

It’s on the market with a £2.65m guide price.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

In Ashbocking, north of Ipswich, you can find Ashbocking House, a Georgian home with Victorian additions renovated in 1994.

The country house, on the market for offers in excess of £2m, is placed at the end of a lane overlooking gardens and has features including panelled doors, full height sash windows and four open fireplaces.

There are seven bedrooms in all along with an annexe studio, stabling and paddocks, an outdoor heated swimming pool and a tennis court.

Popples Farmhouse, on the market with a £1.895m guide price, is a late medieval, Grade II*-listed farmhouse in Brettenham.

Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000 Orchard Meadow House, Nacton, �1,750,000

Besides the house itself there is a guest cottage, barns and outbuildings, an outdoor pool with pavilion and equestrian facilities.

Inside there are seven bedrooms and features such as exposed timbers, fireplaces and high ceilings.

In Monks Eleigh you can find the £1.85m Hays Farm, set in about 20 acres of land with a tennis court, barn and paddocks.

The house boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms and also has solar panels.

Outside there is a pool and double garage with a playroom above it.

Orchard Meadow House in Broke Hall Park is situated in Nacton near Ipswich and is a modern house close to the River Orwell.

On the market for £1.75m it has six bedrooms (some en suite), two kitchens, a home cinema room and mature gardens in around 1.3 acres of land.

Originally built in the 1980s and renovated recently the house includes open fireplaces, full height windows and exposed beams. The property also has the right to lay a deep water mooring in the Pin Mill stretch of the Orwell.