See nostalgic pictures of Christchurch Park from the 70s and 80s here
12:00 26 December 2016
Archant
Our latest nostalgia gallery takes at look at one of Ipswich’s biggest attractions, Christchurch Park.
Whether it was an army demonstration in 1978 or a charity walk in 1984, Christchurch Park has always been a popular destination for events,
Opened in 1895 as the first public park in Ipswich, Christchurch Park is 70 acres of sprawling wooded areas, freshly cut fields and a play area.
Christchurch Mansion sits in the middle of the park and holds a large art gallery and museum. The Grade I listed building, houses a collection of pottery and glass, a contemporary art gallery and a collection of paintings by artists including John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.
The park contains memorials to the Ipswich Martyrs which was installed in 1903 and the war memorial to servicemen lost during the Boer War, World War I was moved to the park from the Cornhill in 1924.
In 2004, the park received a £4.2 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a programme of extensive renovation and restoration of its facilities and historical features.
Some of the huge events that have been held in the grounds include in more recent years include the Ipswich carnival, firework displays, The Ipswich Flower Show and The Ipswich Music Festival.
Acts such as McFly, Busted, Jools Holland and Status Quo have all performed at the park in the last 15 years.
Do you have any great pictures or memories from your times at Christchurch Park? Send them via email