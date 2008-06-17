Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

See nostalgic pictures of Christchurch Park from the 70s and 80s here

12:00 26 December 2016

In 1978 the army descended on Christchurch Park

In 1978 the army descended on Christchurch Park

Archant

Our latest nostalgia gallery takes at look at one of Ipswich’s biggest attractions, Christchurch Park.

Comment
The army offered a hands-on experience at the park in 1978The army offered a hands-on experience at the park in 1978

Whether it was an army demonstration in 1978 or a charity walk in 1984, Christchurch Park has always been a popular destination for events,

Sparklers were everywhere in Christchurch Park in November 1980 as it hosted the annual firework spectacularSparklers were everywhere in Christchurch Park in November 1980 as it hosted the annual firework spectacular

Opened in 1895 as the first public park in Ipswich, Christchurch Park is 70 acres of sprawling wooded areas, freshly cut fields and a play area.

In November 1980, Christchurch Park played host to the firework spectacular showIn November 1980, Christchurch Park played host to the firework spectacular show

Christchurch Mansion sits in the middle of the park and holds a large art gallery and museum. The Grade I listed building, houses a collection of pottery and glass, a contemporary art gallery and a collection of paintings by artists including John Constable and Thomas Gainsborough.

Games of football were in full swing at the Lions Leisure Day in April 1984.Games of football were in full swing at the Lions Leisure Day in April 1984.

The park contains memorials to the Ipswich Martyrs which was installed in 1903 and the war memorial to servicemen lost during the Boer War, World War I was moved to the park from the Cornhill in 1924.

In 1984, Chirstchurch Park held the Lions Leisure Day hosting activities for all the family.In 1984, Chirstchurch Park held the Lions Leisure Day hosting activities for all the family.

In 2004, the park received a £4.2 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a programme of extensive renovation and restoration of its facilities and historical features.

Some of the children that took part in the Mother Theresa sponsored walk through Chirstchurch Park in 1980Some of the children that took part in the Mother Theresa sponsored walk through Chirstchurch Park in 1980

Some of the huge events that have been held in the grounds include in more recent years include the Ipswich carnival, firework displays, The Ipswich Flower Show and The Ipswich Music Festival.

In May 1980, the Suffolk Military band performed in front of Christchurch MansionIn May 1980, the Suffolk Military band performed in front of Christchurch Mansion

Acts such as McFly, Busted, Jools Holland and Status Quo have all performed at the park in the last 15 years.

An array of brass and woodwind instruments made up the Suffolk Military band orchestra in 1980An array of brass and woodwind instruments made up the Suffolk Military band orchestra in 1980

Families took picnics along to the park as the Suffolk Military band performed in the 80sFamilies took picnics along to the park as the Suffolk Military band performed in the 80s

Do you have any great pictures or memories from your times at Christchurch Park? Send them via email

Keywords: Heritage Lottery Fund

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

13:46 Emma Brennan
The rescue took place in the River Blyth at Southwold. Photo: Archive

Passers by have helped to rescue a man who got into difficulty after he dived into the River Blyth at Southwold to try to save his dog.

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

52 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a funeral service.

Over the past three years Ipswich Borough Council has spent more than £60,000 on ‘paupers’ funerals’.

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

12:42
File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

13:07 Staff Reporters
Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

For those stores that did open in Ipswich town centre today, there appeared to be a busy start to the Boxing Day sales.

Christmas Day hits 14C (57.2F) but colder weather is to come

11:52 Gemma Mitchell
Brave fundraisers getting ready to jump into the sea at Felixstowe this Christmas Day. Pic: Harman Hopkins.

There was no need for hats and scarves this Christmas as temperatures hit way above average for the festive season.

Gallery: From local harvest to motorcycle display team’s - your iwitness pictures from July

12:11 Suffolk Picture Desk
Bowling action from the North Essex Cricket League Division 4 match between Great Braxted & Tiptree CC. By David Lamming.

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in July.

Gallery: Were you invovled in the Co-op Juniors performance of The Wizard of Oz in 1991?

12:07 Connor McLoone
The Co-op Juniors performing 'The Wizard of Oz' in 1991

Check out our gallery of the Co-op Juniors Theatre production of The Wizard of Oz from 1991.

Most read

Which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday?

File photo dated 17/6/2008 of medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy as health officials have said that antibiotic use must become cleverer and the number of prescriptions slashed to reverse a recent increase in drug-resistant infections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday October 10, 2014. The number of reported resistant infections of e-coli in England rose by 12% between 2010 and 2013, which was linked to a 6% increase in prescriptions of antibiotics, Public Health England said. See PA story HEALTH Antibiotics. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Gallery: Five places for a festive walk in Suffolk

Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bus replacements warning for Suffolk and Essex rail travellers heading to London from Boxing Day onwards

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has a January shopping list which contains players that ‘might cost a few quid’

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24