See our archive photos marking 25 years of RAF Mildenhall’s 100th Air Refueling Wing as closure looms

RAF Mildenhall memories A USAF refuelling wing at RAF Mildenhal KC135R Stratotanker and a rarely seen B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber rising to take on board fuel high over the Scottish Highlands

The distinctive sight and sound of the US Air Force’s tankers roaring above Suffolk has been a regular feature for 25 years.

Pictures from the USAF of a ceremony at which RAF Mildenhall bade a fond farewell to its flagship aircraft and replaced it with a new one.

Airmen at RAF Mildenhall’s 100th Air Refueling Wing celebrated their 25th anniversary on February 1, with 2017 marking the first time the KC-135 Stratotankers were assigned to the Suffolk air base.

The wing has a rich heritage. It is the only one in the USAF to carry World War II markings on its aircraft, due to their origins in the 100th Bombardment Group, or the Bloody Hundredth.

The 100th came to Mildenhall after the 513th Air Command and Control Wing, responsible for the E-3 Sentry – with its unusual radar dome – deactivated on January 31, 1992.

The following day the 100th was formed, while also becoming the first headquarters of the European Tanker Task Force.

Airman Nelson Williamson, 100th Security Forces Squadron security response patrolman, qualifies on an M-9 pistol during a weapons qualification course for RAF Mildenhall security forces.

Dr Robert Mackey, the wing’s official historian said: “In the 1990s, a lot of money was poured into the base when the 100th ARW took over, and there was a lot of rebuilding. At that time, 3rd Air Force was still here, and they were the senior organization in the UK for the USAF.”

The 3rd Air Force departed in 2006, when the 100th became the senior organisation.

Colonel Thomas Torkelson is the current and 67th base commander since 1942 and the 15th under the 100th’s tenure. His tour comes at an uncertain time for the wing, which has become the backbone of US and NATO operations in the Middle East and north Africa.

The USAF’s relationship with Mildenhall will come to an end by 2023, as the refuelling wing is moved to Germany.

A USAF AC-130 Hercules landing into the sunset at RAF Mildenhall at dusk.

Putting the future aside, Col Torkeleson said: “I’d wager almost the entirety of the USAF tanker community as well as a large majority of our receiver aircraft wings are aware of RAF Mildenhall, the Bloody Hundredth, and the Square D that greets them.”

Col Torkelson previously served at RAF Mildenhall as a squadron commander from 2010 to 2012, and said he was proud to return as wing commander.

He said: “The Bloody Hundredth and its Square D have changed me forever – I know that my relationship with the veterans of the 100th Bomb Group Foundation will continue far beyond my tour ... and I know that if RAF Mildenhall should close sometime down the line, I will be there.”

Nine major operations the 100th have played a crucial role in since they were formed

An 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker prepares to offload fuel to Royal Danish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, which are flying in formation behind the tanker. The 100th ARW arrived at RAF Mildenhall Feb. 1, 1992, and has supported U.S. and partner nation military aircraft over a span of more than 20 million square miles using its 15 assigned KC-135 Stratotankers.

In its 25 year history airmen and aircraft of the 100th have provided support to major operations across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

• Southern Watch and Northern Watch, Iraq;

• Operation Deliberate Force, Bosnia

• Operation Allied Force, Kosovo

Final departure of the 352nd SOG's last MC-130P RAF Mildenhall

• Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan

• Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq

• Operation New Dawn, Iraq

• Operation Odyssey Dawn, Libya

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Noel Bradford, incoming 100th Operations Group commander, during the 100th OG change of command ceremony June 16, 2014, on RAF Mildenhall, England.

• Operation Atlantic Resolve, NATO in Europe

• Operation Inherent Resolve, NATO in Europe

RAF Mildenhall’s KC-135 Stratotankers also continue to deploy to forward-operating bases throughout the world

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, seen from RAF Mildenhall's refuelling Stratotanker

RAF Mildenhall based 352nd SOG practice over the west Suffolk airfield.

RAF Mildenhall aerial view

Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden and commercial airline pilot, talks with Senior Master Sgt. Milton Griggs, KC-135 Boom Operator in the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, during a refueling flight with the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall Oct. 25. Dickinson is hosting a five-part series for the Discovery Channel titled,"Flying Heavy Metal" and will feature the 100th ARW's personnel and KC-135 Stratotankers.

Airman 1st Class John Acosta, an Aircraft Propulsion Systems Apprentice from the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks with Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden and commercial airline pilot, during his visit to RAF Mildenhall Oct. 25. Mr. Dickinson is hosting a five-part series for the Discovery Channel titled, "Flying Heavy Metal" and filmed the first show with the 100th Air Refueling Wing personnel and KC-135 Stratotankers.

American service men and women from RAF Mildenhall to Fairford in Gloucestershire leaving only the Special opps helicopters at the base.

U.S. Air Forces in Europe advance team members make final preparations aboard a KC-135 aircraft before take-off from RAF Mildenhall, U.K. Approximately 30 U.S. Air Forces in Europe members left for Kigali, Rwanda, to begin preparations for the arrival of two U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft and approximately 120 Airmen that will support the deployment of African Union forces to the Darfur region of Sudan.

The RAF Mildenhall's 80th Anniversary celebrations. Capt Seth Cannon (co-pilot) with his CV-22 osprey.

Protesters gather outside the gates of RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Monday July 31, 2006. The East Anglian airbase was used as a refuelling stop for planes thought to be carrying munitions to Israel. The US Air Force confirmed two Atlas cargo flights had arrived on Saturday night.

An Italian peace flag flies in the wind as protesters gather outside the gates of RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Monday July 31, 2006. The East Anglian airbase was used as a refuelling stop for planes thought to be carrying munitions to Israel.

RAF Mildenhall USAF airfield aerial view

A 100th ARW KC-135 based at RAF Mildenhall the U.S. Air Force base which is to close.

A CV-22 Osprey of the 352nd Special Operations Group based at RAF Mildenhall lands at the U.S. Air Force base which is to close.

Protesters outside the American air base after two USA Atlas Cargo Planes have landed at RAF Mildenhall after being diverted from Prestwick Airport, potentially containing arms and warheads destined for Israel, outside the main gate in front of airbase traffic. 30/07/06

Protesters outside the American air base after two USA Atlas Cargo Planes have landed at RAF Mildenhall after being diverted from Prestwick Airport, potentially containing arms and warheads destined for Israel. Jean Davis holding aloft her peace flag (PACE, Latin for Peace) 30/07/06

Taken last weekend, but my most recent picture at RAF Mildenhall. I did not expect this to be the last picture I took at the base before todays announcement by the US DoD that the base will close as a USAF operated airfield. Whilst it's been likely that one of the four major bases in the UK and Germany would close at some point, given that all have surplus capacity, it was not expected that Mildenhall would be the one to go, with Lakenheath next door being the favourite and most likely. Major infrastructure investment has been made at Mildenhall, including a new multi-million dollar taxiway that was built last year and only opened a few months ago and upgrades to the hangar and apron area to house the new CV-22 Osprey fleet. It seems a terrible waste. The aircraft is a C-17 Globemaster but rather than being one of the usual USAF examples, it is one of three operated centrally by NATO and is usually based in Hungary.

A six-ship KC-135 tanker formation from RAF Mildenhall demonstrates the 100th Air Refueling Wing's quick response capability as the only U.S. Air Force air-refueling assets based in Europe. The 100th ARW launched the six-ship takeoff January 23, 2004 as part of training mission. The 100th ARW is responsible for covering more than 20 million square miles and 93 countries in the European theater.