See photos and video of last night’s powerful waves hitting Cromer and Felixstowe during the storm surge

Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

The storm surge hit coastal towns in Suffolk last night with high tides, strong winds and a storm surge combining forces.

Flooding at Felixstowe. By Antony Perkins

While fears of widespread flooding were thankfully unfounded, there were several breaches along the coast.

Effects of the tidal surge in Felixstowe. By Antony Perkins

Members of our iwitness community braved the adverse weather to capture some of the effects of the storm.

Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

Antony Perkins captured the sea rising up to the waterfront gardens in Felixstowe.

Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

His series of pictures show the flooded area near to the beach huts and car park.

Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

Felixstowe Ferry suffered some flooding during the surge. See more here

Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

Mick Webb also managed to show the rising water levels along the River Orwell and the dramatic video shows the rage-filled waves at Cromer.

High tide had just passed when this was taken at Orwell Bridge. The water wasn't far off the road at this point. By Mick Webb.

People evacuated from coastal communities in Essex and Suffolk have now returned to their homes and rest centres are now closing.

The sea full of rage

High tide at Felixstowe was a little bit rough, but it did not flood during the day as expected. By Graham Meadows.

High tide at Felixstowe was a little bit rough, but it did not flood during the day as expected. By Graham Meadows.

High tide passed without any problem at Shotley yesterday afternoon. By Mick Webb.

Southwold was one of the worst affected areas with the Harbour Inn flooded out again.

