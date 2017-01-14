See photos and video of last night’s powerful waves hitting Cromer and Felixstowe during the storm surge
11:33 14 January 2017
Archant
The storm surge hit coastal towns in Suffolk last night with high tides, strong winds and a storm surge combining forces.
While fears of widespread flooding were thankfully unfounded, there were several breaches along the coast.
Members of our iwitness community braved the adverse weather to capture some of the effects of the storm.
Antony Perkins captured the sea rising up to the waterfront gardens in Felixstowe.
His series of pictures show the flooded area near to the beach huts and car park.
Felixstowe Ferry suffered some flooding during the surge. See more here
Mick Webb also managed to show the rising water levels along the River Orwell and the dramatic video shows the rage-filled waves at Cromer.
People evacuated from coastal communities in Essex and Suffolk have now returned to their homes and rest centres are now closing.
Southwold was one of the worst affected areas with the Harbour Inn flooded out again.