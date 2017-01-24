See photos of a charity pram push in Bury St Edmunds back in 1994

The entire group outside The Priory Inn before they set off on their sponsored walk. May 1994 Archant

These fundraisers from west Suffolk were having a wheel-y good time at the charity event in 1994.

They dressed up for a fundraising pram push from The Priors Inn around the streets of Bury St Edmunds.

The 30 participants were raising money for the Wheels in Motion charity and dressed in giant babygros, Mr Blobby costumes and other comical outfits for the event.

The group of fundraisers paraded through the streets of Bury St Edmunds, collecting cash donations along the way.

We're not sure that these babies should really be smoking! Taken May 1994. We're not sure that these babies should really be smoking! Taken May 1994.

The group had set off from The Priors Inn pub, in Priors Avenue, which in 2015 was reduced to rubble to make way for a new Havebury Housing Partnership development of 33 homes.

It looks like Mr Blobby wanted to get invovled in the action! It looks like Mr Blobby wanted to get invovled in the action!

It was smiles all around as the group set off down the street to raise money for Wheels In Motion. It was smiles all around as the group set off down the street to raise money for Wheels In Motion.

Are you in any of the photos featured above? Get in touch via email if you took part in this fundraiser or if you can tell us more about the Wheels in Motion charity and the people it helped.