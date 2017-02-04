See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent Archant

A motor cruiser came off a trailer as it was being towed by a Land Rover Discovery northbound along the A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

The Shona Mae blocked both lanes on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Steve Argent The Shona Mae blocked both lanes on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Steve Argent

The boat, called Shona Mae, fell onto the carriageway at around 12pm today.

The crash blocked both lanes and traffic was stationary in both directions until approximately 12.30pm, when one lane was re-opened by police officers.

Witnesses said the Land Rover and the motor cruiser jackknifed across the northbound carriageway.

No-one was injured in the crash, which happened close to the Shell garage at junction 29 for Ardleigh just before 12pm.

Emergency services including ambulance crews from the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex police officers were called to the scene.

They managed to clear the road and re-open it for drivers by around 1.15pm.

Highways England officers were also there after it was reported damage had been caused to the central reservation.

People travelling towards Ipswich for today’s Ipswich Town v Reading match at 3pm were delayed, and motorists were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.