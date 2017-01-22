See photos of icy scenes in Suffolk as temperatures hit lows of -6C this weekend
11:34 23 January 2017
Suffolk was completely transformed this weekend - and again this morning - by the frosts that descended overnight.
Temperatures dropped to a four-year-low on Saturday night, reaching -6C in some parts of the county.
Frost and ice covered cars, roads, trees and pavements, making for precarious driving conditions but it also created some stunning sights as these readers have shown.
