See picture of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion has taken place

12:58 26 January 2017

500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

Archant

A 500lb bomb has been exploded in Thetford Forest after it was discovered on Wednesday January 25.

Police were called around 12.30pm Wednesday to reports that there was a mortar shell and a 500lb bomb in Kings Forest, near the B1106.

The live bomb, along with the mortar device, was exploded at 1pm today (Thursday January 26) and the exclusion zone has been lifted.

The weaponry was discovered on land managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust during “scraping” works. The land is owned by the Forestry Commission.

The Bomb Disposal Unit, from Colchester Barracks, was notified and Suffolk police urged people to avoid the areas around West Stow and along the B1106 while the explosion took place.

Roger Woods, communications manager for the Forestry Commission east region, said the bomb was a Second World War 500lb device and was discovered in a clearing more than a mile from any public roads.

The clearing is being prepared as part of a Norfolk Wildlife Trust Brecks project.

Police use a helicopter with a thermal imaging camera to check the area was clear for 1.6km in every direction before the domb was detonated by the disposal unit.

See picture of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion has taken place

12:58 Matt Reason
500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

A 500lb bomb has been exploded in Thetford Forest after it was discovered on Wednesday January 25.

