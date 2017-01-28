See pictures from student night at Brannigans in Ipswich in 1999

Do you recognise any of these fresh faced students partying at Brannigans in Cardinal Park?

Two very happy chaps at student night in Brannigans in December 1999 Two very happy chaps at student night in Brannigans in December 1999

These were all taken back in 1999 when Brannigans still occupied what is now Frankie & Benny’s on the Ipswich town centre leisure park.

The photos show young drinkers enjoying the midweek night out, which traditionally offered free entry and cheap drinks.

At this time, Ipswich was awash with late night bars including Kartouche, Fire & Ice, Pals and Brannigans.

Since these photos were taken the student population in Ipswich has boomed thanks to the openings of Suffolk One, New Suffolk College and the University of Suffolk.

In 90s, Ipswich had a thriving nightlife boasting the likes of Kartouche, Hollywood's, Chicago's, Liquid, Fire & Ice and Pals as well as Brannigans In 90s, Ipswich had a thriving nightlife boasting the likes of Kartouche, Hollywood's, Chicago's, Liquid, Fire & Ice and Pals as well as Brannigans

Students taking advantage of the cheap drinks at the midweek event Students taking advantage of the cheap drinks at the midweek event

Let us know if you recognise any of these students. Get in touch with our picture desk here.

The club, which closed down in 2003, was situated in Cardinal Park, Ipswich. The club, which closed down in 2003, was situated in Cardinal Park, Ipswich.

