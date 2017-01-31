Overcast

See pictures from the 1993 Woolpit Steam Rally

15:37 31 January 2017

Looking out the window of an armoured vehicle. June 1993.

Looking out the window of an armoured vehicle. June 1993.

Archant

Since 1987, the Woolpit Steam Rally has regularly drawn in hundreds of avid petrol heads and motor enthusiasts.

The grand parade at the Woolpit Steam Rally. June 1993

The rally is an annual event that has been running for the last 30 years.

The rally is a yearly event and features; steam engines, tractors, vintage cars, motorbikes & emergency service vehicles. June 1993

Showing off the most pristine steam engines, tractors, vintage cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles, the rally draws in hundreds of visitors, both from within Suffolk and from outside the county.

The first Woolpit Steam Rally was held at Grange Farm, Woolpit in 1987.

The organisers donate proceeds to local charities and organisations, with charity beneficiaries in recent years including Bury Heart Foundation, Parkinsons Disease Society and West Suffolk Hospital. Each of these worthy causes has received a large percentage of the entrance fees from the generous organisers.

A vintage tri-cycle crafted from Victorian design.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know from these pictures taken at the 1993 event? Do you attend the rally regularly?

The grand parade at the Woolpit Steam Rally. June 1993

We would love to hear your memories of the event in years gone by. Get in touch with our picture desk.

The next rally is Saturday 3rd June & Sunday 4th June 2017. Tickets cost £11 for the weekend.

Keywords: West Suffolk Hospital

