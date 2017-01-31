See pictures from the 1993 Woolpit Steam Rally
15:37 31 January 2017
Archant
Since 1987, the Woolpit Steam Rally has regularly drawn in hundreds of avid petrol heads and motor enthusiasts.
The rally is an annual event that has been running for the last 30 years.
Showing off the most pristine steam engines, tractors, vintage cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles, the rally draws in hundreds of visitors, both from within Suffolk and from outside the county.
The organisers donate proceeds to local charities and organisations, with charity beneficiaries in recent years including Bury Heart Foundation, Parkinsons Disease Society and West Suffolk Hospital. Each of these worthy causes has received a large percentage of the entrance fees from the generous organisers.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know from these pictures taken at the 1993 event? Do you attend the rally regularly?
We would love to hear your memories of the event in years gone by. Get in touch with our picture desk.