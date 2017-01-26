See pictures of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion is taking place

500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers Archant

A 500lb bomb is being exploded in Thetford Forest after it was discovered on Wednesday January 25.

Police were called around 12.30pm Wednesday to reports that there was a mortar shell and a 500lb bomb in the forest, near the B1106.

The bomb will be exploded today (Thursday January 26) with an exclusion zone in place from 12.15pm until further notice.

The weaponry was spotted by a member of the public.

The Bomb Disposal Unit, from Colchester Barracks, was notified.

Suffolk Police are requesting people avoid the area between West Stow and the A11, along the B1106 from 12.15pm Thursday until further notice.

Around 9.30pm Wednesday a police spokeswoman said: “Police presence will continue overnight as it’s expected that the devices will be dealt with in the morning.”

Do you know who discovered the bombs or do you have any photos of the scene? If so get in touch at newsroom@archant.co.uk