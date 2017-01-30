See pictures of Bury St Edmunds after zeppelin raids, as book is relaunched for First World War centenary

A book detailing probably the scariest sight above Bury St Edmunds – the zeppelin raids – has been reprinted and updated as part of First World War centenary commemorations.

Written by local historian Gareth Jenkins, Zeppelins Over Bury, was first published more than 30 years ago, but has now been revised and printed in hardback as the nation marks 100 years since the First World War.

With several revisions made to reflect new details unearthed, the new edition is longer than the original. It also includes several hand drawn maps, illustrations, and photographs by Chris Mycock, alongside archive images of Bury after the sieges, which took place in 1915 and 1916.

The first, despite dropping bombs across the unprepared town, only killed a dog. In 1916 seven people died.

The book is available in local bookshops, including both Waterstones stores in Bury and The Cathedral Shop, on Angel Hill.

