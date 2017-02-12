See pictures of Moyse’s Hall Museum as they hosted real life ‘dragons’ and warlocks for Wizarding Weekend

Ian Pycroft writes in a book of spells at the Wizarding Weekend at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

The world of wizards, dragons came to life at a Bury St Edmunds museum on Saturday and Sunday, as part of a magical exhibition.

Mark Locke casts a spell at the Wizarding Weekend at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

Moyse’s Hall Museum, on the Buttermarket, hosted a one off Wizarding Weekend, with “living history” actors Black Knight Historical playing the part of a range of magical characters. The museum is also hosted two bearded-dragon lizards as well as a special magic laboratory and giant spell book.

“We thoroughly enjoyed creating these new characters to offer an insight into wizardry and sorcery, and are delighted to be part of Moyse’s Hall’s latest exhibition,” said Ian Pycroft, who runs Norfolk-based Black Knight Historical.

“It is fantasy but also based on specialist research into early forms of magic, through sorcery, spellbooks, superstitious beliefs and 17th Century texts.”

Moyse’s Hall has a unique collection of witchcraft and sorcery related objects including a rare 17th Century Elder wand, a witch’s poppet (puppet), and mummified cats, which were bricked up in the walls of Suffolk properties in the hope of keeping witches away.

(L-R)Mohib Ahmed, 6 and Meral Ahmed, 7 are shown a bearded dragon by Molly Housego at the Wizarding Weekend at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

