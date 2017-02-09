See pictures of ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm after gang steal 100s of Barbour jackets from Clarkes of Walsham outlet

A ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet.The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Officers were called to Clarkes of Walsham at Jimmy's Farm,just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation. The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Police were in attendance at the Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, following reports of a burglary yesterday.

Officers were called at just past 11pm yesterday (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation.

On attendance officers noted offenders had driven a vehicle through a wooden fence and into the building, collapsing a side wall, and allowing the raiders entry to the Clarkes of Walsham outlet.

The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Most of the items stolen were Barbour branded.

Martin Clarke, owner of the shop, said: “We have been ram raided and have had a large number of items of clothing stolen.

“We have had people here all night since the alarm was raised. It looks like they have used two cars, one to smash through the wall and the other to load up the clothing. Both cars were driven away.”

The raid is being potentially linked to six others across the region, which took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Jimmy’s Farm is run by TV presenter Jimmy Doherty.

Barbour is a luxury clothing brand which specialises it outdoor clothing. They are known for their jackets which can cost hundreds of pounds each.

Schoffel is a similarly priced countrywear brand founded in Germany 200 years ago.

Clarkes of Walsham is an outdoor supplies shop based in Walsham-le-Willows, west Suffolk, but has an outlet specialising in countrywear clothing at Jimmy’s Farm, near Wherstead.

• Anyone with information should ring police on 101 quoting reference number 37/16727/17

