See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

A sinkhole has opened up in Sudbury, forcing the closure of key road in and out of the town.

Police were called at 8.40am today (January 20) to Newton Road after the hole, which is around 5ft square and 1ft deep, opened up.

The road has been closed, with Suffolk Highways now in control of the closure, which is expected to be in place for some time.

The hole has formed due to a burst water main, with Anglian Water currently in attendance while work to fix the issue takes place.

The sinkhole is near to the junction with Cats Lane. Newton Road is one of the main routes into the market town off the A134.

Diversions are in place and Suffolk police have left the scene in the control of Suffolk Highways.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “We are sorry for the road disruption in Sudbury today. Newton Road has been closed between the Cat’s Lane roundabout and Northern Road because of a burst water main there.

“We are on site and will be working to get it repaired as quickly as possible, and we’ll continue updating on progress via our website where people can sign-up for alerts about work taking place near them.” Suffolk County Council’s Highways department said they attended the scene at around 11am and are working to put a temporary repair in place so the road can be reopened.

If a temporary fix is not possible, one lane will be opened and managed with temporary traffic lights while the repair is made. It is not known when the road will reopen.