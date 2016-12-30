See pictures of street celebrations as revellers crowd the Cornhill, Ipswich on New Year’s Eve

Ipswich celebrating the start of the new year in 1982 Archant

In years gone by revellers would gather on the Cornhill in Ipswich to see the clock strike midnight, marking the start of the new year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you pick yourself out in the crowd on the Cornhill? Can you pick yourself out in the crowd on the Cornhill?

These photos from 1982 and 1989 show the sheer volume of people that would gather outside the town hall for the annual event.

Are you one of the revellers on the Cornhill? Are you one of the revellers on the Cornhill?

See if you can spot yourself amongst the hundreds in the crowds. Do you remember the celebrations?

Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ipswich back in 1982 Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ipswich back in 1982

Perhaps you were in Ipswich celebrating at that time but preferred to stay indoors in the warm? Do you recall where you were?

New Year's Eve revellers celebrating the start of the 90s on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in 1989 New Year's Eve revellers celebrating the start of the 90s on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in 1989

New Year's Eve celebrations in 1989 New Year's Eve celebrations in 1989

Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989. Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures? Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989. Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989.

Celebrating like it is 1989 on the Cornhill Celebrating like it is 1989 on the Cornhill

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures? Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

Cheers and shouts from 1989. Groups of people celebrating on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Cheers and shouts from 1989. Groups of people celebrating on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

If you were in any of these pictures or have images of yourself at another New year’s Eve celebration, get in touch via email

Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and we would love to see your old photos of the town.