See pictures of street celebrations as revellers crowd the Cornhill, Ipswich on New Year’s Eve
17:23 30 December 2016
Archant
In years gone by revellers would gather on the Cornhill in Ipswich to see the clock strike midnight, marking the start of the new year.
These photos from 1982 and 1989 show the sheer volume of people that would gather outside the town hall for the annual event.
See if you can spot yourself amongst the hundreds in the crowds. Do you remember the celebrations?
Perhaps you were in Ipswich celebrating at that time but preferred to stay indoors in the warm? Do you recall where you were?
If you were in any of these pictures or have images of yourself at another New year’s Eve celebration, get in touch via email
Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and we would love to see your old photos of the town.