Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

See pictures of street celebrations as revellers crowd the Cornhill, Ipswich on New Year’s Eve

17:23 30 December 2016

Ipswich celebrating the start of the new year in 1982

Ipswich celebrating the start of the new year in 1982

Archant

In years gone by revellers would gather on the Cornhill in Ipswich to see the clock strike midnight, marking the start of the new year.

Comment
Can you pick yourself out in the crowd on the Cornhill?Can you pick yourself out in the crowd on the Cornhill?

These photos from 1982 and 1989 show the sheer volume of people that would gather outside the town hall for the annual event.

Are you one of the revellers on the Cornhill?Are you one of the revellers on the Cornhill?

See if you can spot yourself amongst the hundreds in the crowds. Do you remember the celebrations?

Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ipswich back in 1982Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ipswich back in 1982

Perhaps you were in Ipswich celebrating at that time but preferred to stay indoors in the warm? Do you recall where you were?

New Year's Eve revellers celebrating the start of the 90s on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in 1989New Year's Eve revellers celebrating the start of the 90s on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in 1989

New Year's Eve celebrations in 1989New Year's Eve celebrations in 1989

Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989.Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989.Crowds of people celebrating the new year on the Corhill in Ipswich, 1989.

Celebrating like it is 1989 on the CornhillCelebrating like it is 1989 on the Cornhill

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

Cheers and shouts from 1989. Groups of people celebrating on the Cornhill in Ipswich.Cheers and shouts from 1989. Groups of people celebrating on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

If you were in any of these pictures or have images of yourself at another New year’s Eve celebration, get in touch via email

Have you liked our new Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? We are posting regular updates showing some of the thousands of nostalgic images found in our archives and we would love to see your old photos of the town.

Keywords: Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

18 minutes ago
Firefighters (stock image)

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside for the past 90 minutes.

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

16:27 Andrew Hirst
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A father-of-two involved in a dramatic Suffolk river rescue has spoken of the terrifying moment he plunged into the wintery waters to save a family pet – only to realise there was no way back to dry land.

Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

14:31 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

14:12 Colin Adwent Crime correspondent
Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Police are hunting burglars who broke into 23 sheds and outbuildings in south Suffolk over two weeks and fled with a haul of valuable property.

Speeding motorists caught in Eye talk to youngsters about driving

13:29
From back left-right: Chris Fiske Suffolk Constabulary Safe Cam Team, (back right) PCSO Steve Long, Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team; (front left- right) Annabel Jude 10 , Hazel Lambert 10, Emma Roche 10, Bethany Turner 10.

Children worried about speeding vehicles in their town joined police to catch those drivers going too fast.

Gallery: Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

12:44 Sam Dawes
Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

12:01 Richard Cornwell
Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Most read

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24