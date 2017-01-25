Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

11:01 25 January 2017

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

PA WIRE

A new half marathon, the Great East Run Ipswich, is set to launch in Suffolk this year, attracting thousands of runners to the town.

1 Comments
The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Pic: The Great Run Company.The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Pic: The Great Run Company.

In a major coup for the town, the Great East Run Ipswich will bring elite athletes as well as charity runners to Ipswich on Sunday, September 24.

The 13.1 mile course is set to start close to Portman Road football stadium, the home of Ipswich Town. It will then travel through the town centre area, around the Willis building, and along the Waterfront, before heading out through Wherstead, against the backdrop of the Orwell Bridge, and through to the outskirts of Woolverstone.

It then heads back along Wherstead Road into Ipswich before finishing back near to the Portman Road football stadium.

The route will be seen by experienced runners as a largely flat route, taking in some picturesque views and key landmarks of the town and surrounding areas.

• See why runner Brad Jones believes the Great East Run Ipswich is such great news for the town here

The event is being launched at Suffolk County Council headquarters this morning, and will be backed by Team GB Olympian Andy Vernon, who competed in the 10,000m at the Rio Olympics last summer.

Ipswich is enjoying a rise in the number of successful mass participation running events.

The Ipswich Half Marathon 2016 set an attendance record last September and the second-annual Ipswich Twilight Road Races 2016 also broke various records last August.

The Great North Run in Newcastle has over 50,000 runners each year, while the The Great South Run in Portsmouth attracts over 25,000 runners.

See here to sign up to the Great East Run Ipswich.
Check our website for updates on the launch of the Great East Run Ipswich later today.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Suffolk County Ipswich Town

1 comment

  • It's great to see a big running event choosing to come to Ipswich, but with the date so close to Ipswich Half Marathon, does this spell the end for our town's half marathon? This new route is much flatter so will be much better for mass participation and beginner runners, but the IHM was really establishing itself as a top quality race. As much as I won't miss the hills, it would be a shame to lose it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk 'n' What

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Union warns Greater Anglia to sit down and negotiate if it wants more drivers to open doors

53 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
A current Abellio Greater Anglia train. Picture: James Bass

The region’s rail operator Abellio Greater Anglia has been warned by a major union it must sit down and negotiate if it plans to bring in driver operated doors on its new trains.

Newmarket man, 22, bailed after cyclist dies in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue crash

09:35 Matt Reason
Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a cyclist in Newmarket, was bailed on Wednesday January 25.

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

11:01 Matt Stott
The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

A new half marathon, the Great East Run Ipswich, is set to launch in Suffolk this year, attracting thousands of runners to the town.

Healthcare trust apologises after All Hallows Hospital rated as inadequate

10:57 Kieran Lynch
All Hallows Hospital Picture: James Bass

Managers at All Hallows Healthcare Trust have apologised to patients after inspectors found the hospital services it provides were inadequate.

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

09:00 Colin Adwent
Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 20-year-old drink-driver who crashed into a tree in East Bergholt has lost his job and his licence.

Petition launched for safety improvements at A14 junction 55 for Copdock

10:32 Jason Noble
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

A petition has been launched online calling for changes to the A14 junction 55 for Copdock, after safety fears were reported.

Get help while you can – Surviving Winter fund keeping people warm across Suffolk nears £100,000

10:25 Emily Townsend
Surviving Winter case study Mary Hill, she's benefitted from the Warmer Homes Healthy People scheme, a project working with the Surviving Winter campaign being run by the EADT & the Suffolk Community Foundation.

“Don’t wait until it is too late to claim these potentially lifesaving winter benefits.”

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich leaves biker injured

Police accident sign, stock image

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s Top 100 players: Numbers 100-91 – Craig Forrest to Ken Malcolm

Craig Forrest

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

See the route map for the Great East Run Ipswich 2017

The Great North Run in Newcastle in 2016, featuring over 50,000 runners. Photo: Steve Drew/PA Wire.

Newmarket man, 22, bailed after cyclist dies in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue crash

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24