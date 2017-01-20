See today’s picture of the day taken at sunrise in Felixstowe

What a fantastic day, up early to watch the sunrise at Felixstowe before heading over to the ice covered Levington Creek. By Stephen Squirrell. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Beach huts, morning runs and golden sand. Not exactly the Felixstowe you might be expecting in January.

One of our most regular contributors to iwitness, Stephen Squirrell, captured this early morning sunrise in Felixstowe.

The morning runner is spotted passing the coloured beach huts, and there is a warm orange hue to the picture which makes it look positively summery, you may even be forgiven for thinking that this was taken in the middle of July, not a fresh January morning.

