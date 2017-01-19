Sunny

See today’s picture of the day taken in Borley Green, near Woolpit

19:00 19 January 2017

The sunrise over Borley Green. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

(c) copyright citizenside.com

The morning skies have been putting on a striking show of colour and light over Suffolk this week.

Comment

Catching sunrises means being prepared to wake up early and find the perfect spot to catch a striking image - and that is just what Pamela Bidwell did.

Her streaky sunrise with the silhouettes of wispy trees is today’s picture of the day.

We chose our favourite image daily from those sent in by readers using our iwitness photo-sharing site.

Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day could be yours.

We also run a weekly challenge, asking readers to send in their photos of a specific topic. This week the theme is snow and flooding – have you got a photo you could submit?

• If you have a picture of a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

See today's picture of the day taken in Borley Green, near Woolpit

