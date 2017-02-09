Seed merchants teams up with Azotic to develop nitrogen-fixing technology

A Lincolshire seed merchants has teamed up with a specialist firm to bring nitrogen-fixing technology for crops and grass to the market.

Gleadell has formed an exclusive partnership with Azotic, a firm which specialises in technology to help plants fix nitrogen from the air to cut down on nitrogen pollution from fertilisers. Together, they aim to develop and market Natural Plant Nutrition (NPN4) nitrogen-fixing technology across the UK, initially focusing on organic crops. The technology, which they are aiming to commercialise, colonises crops with naturally occurring nitrogen-fixing bacteria which spread throughout the plant, enabling every cell to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form that the growing plant can use. Gleadell managing director David Sheppard said: “The potential benefits for growers, consumers and the environment are enormous.”