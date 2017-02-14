September Guarantee offers for post-16 education falls in Suffolk

Education bosses in Suffolk have said that organising suitable education for those aged 16-18 remains key, after a decrease in offers.

The September Guarantee requires authorities to offer a suitable place for 16 and 17 year olds to complete compulsory education.

But despite being 160 fewer youngsters needing a place in 2016 compared to 2015, the percentage of youngsters offered a place dropped from 95.4% to 94.9%.

The numbers of those either being offered an unsuitable place or no offer at all both increased.

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “We acknowledge there has been a marginal decline in the percentage of post-16 students receiving an offer of learning in Suffolk, however this percentage remains in line with the east of England and above national averages.

“We have ensured this is addressed in our ongoing work and in our participation & NEET prevention strategy.”