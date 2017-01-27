Overcast

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

11:29 27 January 2017

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Darren Best, jailed for driving while disqualifiedDarren Best, jailed for driving while disqualified

Ipswich magistrates heard Darren Best, of Church Road, Woodbridge, has ‘many’ convictions for driving while disqualified and at least five convictions for driving without insurance.

On the day of his trial Best changed his pleas and admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on October 17.

Prosecutor Anita Addison said at 9.20am police were made aware of a blue Peugeot on the south-bound carriageway of the A12 which was possibly being driven by a banned driver.

Best was given a suspended prison term and barred from driving for two years on November 5, 2014, meaning he only had a month left on his ban at the time.

An officer saw Best’s Peugeot in queuing traffic at a roundabout in the Woodbridge area but it drove off.

It was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Ms Addison said the officer who had seen Best had known him for many years and was certain it was him.

The 45-year-old had another person with him who has not been traced.

Police found Best – who wants to start up a breakdown recovery business - at home.

Ms Addison said Best had many previous driving while disqualified offences on his record since 2001.

The clerk of the court also told magistrates Best had five offences of driving without insurance since December 2013.

Mark Holt, representing Best, said his client believes he has mental health issues which he has sought help for in the last two years. Magistrates were told he had been self-medicating over a number of years by using cannabis.

Mr Holt said Best had only bought the Peugeot around three weeks earlier for his daughter to drive as she was intending to take her driving test.

However, Best had become anxious while inside his home so he took the decision to leave the property and drive.

In addition to jailing Best, magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £100 costs and £115 to the victims’ fund.

