Serious crash between car and bicycle shuts road in Newmarket

08:53 24 January 2017

Serious crash

Serious crash

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Newmarket.

Comment

Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

Officers have shut the road between the roundabout junction with the A1303 and Hamilton Road.

The condition of those involved is currently unknown but their injuries are thought to be serious.

Barbara Stradbroke Avenue is close to Newmarket Racecourses and is a busy road frequently used by commuters to get to work.

There is currently no access into the west side of Newmarket from the A14 at junction 36 for Nine Mile Hill as a result of the crash.

Drivers are having to enter the town via the A142 at junction 37 for Newmarket and Ely.

Officers have advised motorists that there will be delays, and they are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 36 of January 24.

Keywords: Suffolk police

