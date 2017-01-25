Serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich leaves biker injured

A car and a motorbike have collided on Wednesday morning (January 25) with the A1071, on the edge of Ipswich, closed by police.

There have been reports of severe congestion on the surrounding roads.

As of 11am the road remained closed by police.

The crash involved two vehicles, a car and a motorbike.

Police said the crash was reported at around 8.40am on Wednesday January 25 and happened on A1071 near the junction with The Street, which is between London Road and Hintlesham.

The A1071 is the main road between Hadleigh and Ipswich and passes through Hintlesham.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service said they were called at 8.40am and sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew.

The man was treated at the scene for leg injuries and his hip was immobilised. He has been taken by land ambulance to Ipswich hospital for treatment.

If you saw the incident or have any information please contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference CAD 73 of January 25