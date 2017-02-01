Setting up a storm with this moody seascape - check out our picture of the day from iwitness

Sunrise on Bawdsey beach, by Tim Denny. Archant

Everyday we pick out our favourite iWitness photograph to feature as our picture of the day, and this moody seascape certainly whipped up a storm.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Everyday we pick out our favourite iWitness photograph to feature as our picture of the day, and this moody seascape certainly whipped up a storm.

The harsh navy sky is slowly being shattered by the creeping sun, captured by one of our regular photographers. Thanks to our iwitness member Tim Denny for this magnificent shot at Bawdsey beach, down on the south Suffolk coast.

Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to the new iwitness24 today and get uploading your best content.

You can log in using your Facebook account to make it even easier to get started. Who knows, one of your photos could be featured as our next picture of the day.

If you have a picture of a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

If you’re a fan of nostalgic pictures, be sure to like our Ipswich Remembers page over on Facebook.