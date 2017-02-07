Overcast

Seven things that could be improved about Bury St Edmunds – do you agree?

19:04 08 February 2017

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A new blueprint that will shape the future of Bury St Edmunds for decades to come is currently being put together.

Bury St Edmunds train station. Picture: GREGG BROWNBury St Edmunds train station. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A progress report presented to St Edmundsbury’s Borough Council lists a range of possible improvements for the town. Do you agree with their comments.

• More car parking spaces are needed

The council has commissioned a parking survey, which has made a number of recommendations including increasing the number of spaces available as well as “management and operational changes to make more efficient use of available spaces”.

• Better provision of tourist facilities to improve people’s access to heritage assets such as the cathedral and the Abbey Gardens

The Bus Station in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe Bus Station in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The report notes: “The growth and development of the town has been shaped by its heritage.” It also says the masterplan needs to improve links between the Abbey Gardens and the cathedral.

A better bus service

The plan will consider the relocation or improvement of the existing bus arrivals, departures and information points in anticipation of an increase in services.

• A park and ride option

St Andrew's Street South. Picture: GREGG BROWNSt Andrew's Street South. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bury does not have a park-and-ride at the moment, but the report notes its potential to “complement accessibility”.

• Improve the area around Bury St Edmunds railway station

The borough council says the station “shapes the initial perceptions many people will have of Bury St Edmunds”.

It goes on to say: “It is recognised through the evidence base that the railway station is a key issue, being relatively divorced from the town centre and having a poor surrounding environment.”

Sort out St Andrew’s Street North and South

The report notes there is a particular “conflict” in this roads as pedestrians trying to walk across into town and buses and delivery lorries use the street. One of the options mentioned is to pedestrianise it.

• Improve access for the elderly around Bury St Edmunds

The council needs to recognise Bury’s “ageing demographic”, according to the report.

Do you agree with the seven points listed? There are many more in the full report – let us know your thoughts.

1 comment

  • The railway station needs some serious work. In particular the fact that there is NO safe and direct pedestrian route from the station entrance towards the town centre. Since the "unofficial" cut-through that had been there for years was barricaded off, pedestrians have to walk along the access road and take their chances with taxis flying into the forecourt.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    beerlover

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

