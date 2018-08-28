Partly Cloudy

Man, 20 seventh to be charged with murder of Tavis Spencer-Atkins

PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:00 29 October 2018

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

A seventh defendant has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court charged with the murder of Tavis Spencer-Atkins

Before the court via a prison video link on Monday was Connor Smith, 20, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, who is accused of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in June.

No plea was taken and the case was adjourned until November 5.

Tavis, 17, a former Ipswich Academy student, died in hospital a day after he was attacked by a group of males in Packard Avenue in Ipswich.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Barking in east London, Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed abode, and Isaac Calver, 18, have also been charged with murder in connection with Tavis’s death.

Their trial is due to get underway on November 26.

An eighth person, a 28-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of murder on September 12.

He was questioned by detectives and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Following Tavis’s death his family spoke about their grief and heartache. Relatives described him as a well-mannered, polite young man.

The community pulled together in a show of solidarity to organise a knife amnesty in the teenager’s name, with his family leading calls for gang-style violence among young people to stop.

His funeral in July saw hundreds of people gather to pay their respects and express support.

So many mourners attended his funeral that speakers were set up outside St Augustine’s Church in Ipswich so people who could not fit inside the venue could hear the service.

District councillors invested time and money in the Nacton area of Ipswich, opening the Nansen Road Community Centre at the start of the summer and providing free sports and activities to keep children occupied during the school holidays.

There have also been public meetings for officials to hear directly from residents what they want to see addressed in their community, and an increased police presence in the area.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

26 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services on Greater Anglia trains are delayed after an elderly man died when struck by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Fears ‘horrendous’ mountain of human waste could return following removal of bins

45 minutes ago James Carr
The large orange smart bins in the Beccles lay-by on the A146 have been removed. Picture: Nick Butcher

An infamous litter hotspot could once again be overflowing with bags of human waste following the removal of much-needed smart bins, volunteers are warning.

Video: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

15:06 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Famous BBC TV racing presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

14:48 Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

14:20 Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

