Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 08:37 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:37 31 October 2018

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of the a three vehicle collision heading Westbound which is causing severe delays for commuters.

According to the AA there is already a build-up of slow and moving traffic stretching back from the village of Beyton to Stowmarket. Delays of up to 54 minutes are expected.

Suffolk Constabulary were called at 7.45am to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A-road.

The collision has caused the A14 Westbound to be blocked near Beyton but thankfully there are no serious injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service are currently assessing two walking wounded.

Lane one heading westbound has just reopened with lanes two and three expected to follow soon after.

Stay with us for all of your traffic updates.

