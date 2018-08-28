A12 collision causing serious traffic
PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 01 November 2018
Archant
An accident involving a van which left the road is causing slow and queuing traffic along the A12.
According to the AA the A12 road is partially blocked at Stratford St Andrew near Saxmundham.
Traffic is queuing on both sides of the carriageway between the A1094 and Button’s Road with delays of almost 20 minutes expected.
Top speeds of 5 mph are being reported from slow-moving traffic further down the A12.
The accident was reported to the AA website just before 3pm.
We are awaiting police comment.