Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Warnings of life-threatening floods have been downgraded in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Ipswich Quay in the early hours of Friday morning. Pic: Matt Stott. Ipswich Quay in the early hours of Friday morning. Pic: Matt Stott.

Five severe flood warnings – which warn of a danger to life – remain in place for coastal areas towards the north of Suffolk tonight and in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

But other severe flood warnings issued yesterday for further south down the coast –such as Ipswich and Felixstowe – have been downgraded to flood warnings, in which there is no danger to life but “immediate action” is still required.

It was previously estimated that around 1,100 properties would have to be evacuated in Suffolk in the face of gale-force winds and high tides as the east coast braces itself for a storm surge.

Severe flood warnings still in place

The five severe flood warnings still in place for Suffolk tonight are: Aldeburgh and Thorpeness (high tide due at 11.15pm), Lowestoft Seafront and Docks (high water due at 9.45pm), Oulton Broad near Mutford Lock (no time given but warning is in force until midnight tonight), Snape, Iken and surrounding marshland (high water due at 1.15am tomorrow), Southwold and surrounding marshes (high water due at 10.45pm tonight).

The Environment Agency said: “We are currently experiencing high tide levels due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge.

“The gale force winds will cause large waves and sea spray resulting in potential damage to flood defences and flooding of property.

“Hazardous conditions are likely and you are advised to take care near coastal defences and avoid coastal paths and promenades.”

Downgrades and warnings

The following flood warnings, some of which have been downgraded from severe flood warnings (Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bawdsey areas), in Suffolk are: Tidal Orwell at Ipswich Quay (high water due at 12.30am tomorrow), Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay (no time given but in force until 2am tomorrow), Felixstowe Ferry Hamlet and the Deben Marshes (no time given but in force until 2am tomorrow), Orwell Estuary from the Orwell Bridge to Felixstowe including Pin Mill (12.15pm today), South Felixstowe including The Port of Felixstowe (12.45pm today), Blythburgh and marshes upstream of A12 (high water at 10.45pm tonight), Isolated riverside properties on the Deben Estuary (taking in Waldringfield, Woodbridge, Melton and Bromeswell – no time given but in force until 2am tomorrow), Orford Ness to Bawdsey including Butley (high water due at Bawdsey 11.15pm tonight), Walberswick, Dunwich and surrounding marshes (high water due at 10.45pm tonight), Woodbridge and Melton (high water due at 12.30am tomorrow), Tidal River Wang including Wangford (high water due at 10.45pm), and River Stour upstream of Cattawade Barrage (high water due at 1.20pm today).

For these warnings, the Environment Agency said: “We are currently experiencing high tide levels on the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex Coasts, owing to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge.

“In addition there are gale force winds expected which may cause large waves and sea spray.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation closely, working alongside partners including the Met Office and local authorities.”

Essex

There are no severe flood warnings in Essex, after Jaywick faced the prospect of evacuation this morning.

The evacuation of an Essex village over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

But flood warnings are in place in north-east Essex for: Benacre Marshes and Kessingland Beach (in force until midnight), Harwich Town, Dovercourt and Bathside bay (in force until midnight), Maldon Town waterfront and the Hythe (in force until 2am tomorrow), Parkeston Quay and the Ramsey River (in force until 2am tomorrow), Tidal River Colne at Point Clear and Saint Osyth Creek (in force until 2pm today), Tidal River Colne from Brightlingsea to the Colne Barrier (in force until 3.30pm today), Tidal River Stour at Manningtree from the railway station to Kiln Lane (in force until 2am tomorrow), Tidal River Stour at Mistley, including the Quay and The Walls (high water due in Mistley at 12.30am tomorrow; warning in force until 2am), Walton on the Naze (in force until 2am tomorrow), West Mersea, The Strood and adjacent marshland (in force until 2am tomorrow).

The downgrades come after the tide and weather conditions were not as severe this morning as forecast yesterday.

Environment Agency warning

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Gale-force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday.

“These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties.

“We understand that powerful tides can be dramatic, but please do not put yourself at unnecessary risk by going to the coast for a thrill or to take pictures. Please do not drive through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“We are prepared to take action wherever it is needed. We have moved resources and equipment to the coast and the Army is on standby to assist if needed.”

Suffolk Coastal MP and floods minister Therese Coffey said: “Our absolute priority is protecting lives, homes and businesses from the threat of coastal flooding currently facing the east coast.

“That is why we have soldiers on the ground helping to warn and evacuate people alongside the emergency services and Environment Agency teams, who are putting up temporary defences.

“We’re working closely across government to monitor the situation as it develops and I ask people to check their flood risk, keep a close eye on updates and follow any advice from the Environment Agency and the emergency services.”

The Suffolk Resilience Forum says ‘be prepared’

Supt Kerry Cutler, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: “We are taking this matter extremely seriously and would urge people in the areas likely to be affected to do the same.

“Rest centres have been established in the county and people in those areas are encouraged to find alternative accommodation outside the affected areas or make their way to the nearest rest centre well in advance of the high tide times.”

Rest centres will be open from 2pm Friday. They include: Waterlane Leisure Centre, Water Lane, Lowestoft; Carlton Colville Community Centre, Hall Road, Carlton Colville; and Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane, Leiston.

Police officers will be visiting homes in the affected areas with details of local rest centres and an information leaflet.

Anyone who needs help with transport to a rest centre, or for more information, should contact Suffolk County Council’s helpline on 0345 603 2814. For updates, follow Suffolk Police on Twitter @SuffolkPolice

Police advice for motorists

Officers are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads. They have reminded drivers to allow extra time for journeys and drive at sensible speeds. Leave appropriate distances between yourself and other road users and accept your journey will take longer.

Inspector David Giles, of the Serious Collision and Investigation Team, said: “Remember it’s illegal to drive with obscured vision so take time to let any condensation and frost clear from your windscreen, lights and mirrors before setting off on a journey.

“Particularly in icy or snow conditions, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering movements and check your tyres before setting out as tyres that do not have the right tread depth or pressure are more likely to lose grip.”

Advice includes:

- Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs.

- Ensure that dirt is cleared away from light fixtures.

- Keep windscreen washer fluid topped up as windscreens quickly become dirty from traffic spray and salt from the roads.

- Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up.

- Take a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car.