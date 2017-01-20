Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Shadow cabinet minister Clive Lewis visits Ipswich Labour Party

17:24 20 January 2017

Shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis, talking to Ipswich Labour Party.

Shadow cabinet member Clive Lewis, talking to Ipswich Labour Party.

Archant

Labour’s shadow trade and industry secretary Clive Lewis has visited Ipswich to encourage party members as thoughts start to turn towards this year’s election.

1 Comments

Mr Lewis has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the Labour ranks since being elected as Norwich South MP at the 2015 general election.

However, while he was an early supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, he was moved to his present job from being shadow defence secretary last year after a dispute over Labour’s Trident policy.

In his new role, Mr Lewis is responsible for developing the party’s industrial strategy – and building policies that can attract votes in seats like Ipswich where Labour has lost badly during the last two general elections.

He said: “We have to look forward with a strategy looking to embrace new technologies and low-carbon businesses, not the kind of intervention we had in the 1970s”

Things had changed over the last two years with more people becoming involved in political debate – with issues like the EU referendum and Donald Trump’s election to the US presidency.

Mr Lewis said: “For a party like Ipswich it is very important to make the case for our policies. It was a concern about the way things are going that let to the Brexit vote.

“There are real concerns out there about low pay, about the lack of job security, the rise of the gig economy.

“We are making the case for more training, better education for people – and for equipping them better for the changes in work that will come during their working lives.”

About 100 people were at Thursday’s meeting, and Mr Lewis is hoping to return to help boost Labour’s campaigns over the next few years. Ipswich is likely to be a key target for the party at the next general election.

Keywords: European Union United States

1 comment

  • Oh dear, will Labour ever get back in? He refers to Ipswich as a "party" (obviously referring to Ipswich Labour Party) and not a "town". Reading in detail it is really clear some basic nationwide policies are being forced upon constituent areas like Ipswich - without any concerns for local issues which matter to the people. Until they ask what people in Ipswich would like they do not stand a chance.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Friday, January 20, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

Armed robbers who raided Witham bank warned they could face life sentences

Yesterday, 19:45 EADT reporter
The scene of the armed robbery outside the Halifax branch in The Newlands shopping centre in Witham. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Two serial armed robbers who raided banks in Witham and Great Dunmow received a warning today they could face life sentences.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

Yesterday, 17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Plans for new secondary school in Colchester are given the go-ahead

Yesterday, 18:56 Adam Howlett
Old Alderman Blaxhill School. Now The Stanway Federation Learning Centre.

Outline plans for a new 900 pupil secondary school in Colchester have been given the green light by Essex County Council.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Yesterday, 18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Yesterday, 18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Which parts of Suffolk have the largest houses? Ipswich and Lowestoft have most small homes

Most Ipswich houses are in council tax Bands A or B.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24