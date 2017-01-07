“She put on more weight, she didn’t have the drive”: The Voice UK coach Sir Tom Jones under fire over comments about former Lowestoft winner Leanne Mitchell’s size

Leanne Mitchell from Lowestoft won The Voice UK in 2012 (Picture: BBC/YouTube) Archant

There are calls to sack Welsh music legend Sir Tom Jones from his job as a coach – just hours before the first episode of the series airs tonight.

Sir Tom Jones at the Voice UK (Picture: Ian West/PA Wire) Sir Tom Jones at the Voice UK (Picture: Ian West/PA Wire)

The 76-year-old has come under fire by eating disorder charities after claiming ex-winner Leanne Mitchell – from Lowestoft in Suffolk – “didn’t have the drive” to succeed and instead put on more weight.

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: “When she first came on, I thought about her trimming down a bit.

“Rather than take the opportunity of winning The Voice and a having chance of getting a record deal, which she did, she put on more weight.

“She didn’t have the drive.”

The Sex Bomb singer – who was axed by the BBC in 2015 – has only just returned to the singing show.

He was Ms Mitchell’s coach back in 2012.

Jane Kenyon from support group Girls Out Loud said she would sack Sir Tom if it was up to her.

She added: “It isn’t the behaviour of someone we want to mentor up and coming talent.”

A spokesman for The Voice, which has since switched to ITV, said: “Tom was making a point about grasping an opportunity and genuinely meant no offence.”

The singing show airs on ITV at 8pm today.

Read Ms Mitchell’s take on her experience on The Voice in entertainment writer Wayne Savage’s 2013 interview here.