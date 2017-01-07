Partly Cloudy

“She put on more weight, she didn’t have the drive”: The Voice UK coach Sir Tom Jones under fire over comments about former Lowestoft winner Leanne Mitchell’s size

10:11 07 January 2017

Leanne Mitchell from Lowestoft won The Voice UK in 2012 (Picture: BBC/YouTube)

Archant

There are calls to sack Welsh music legend Sir Tom Jones from his job as a coach – just hours before the first episode of the series airs tonight.

17 Comments
Sir Tom Jones at the Voice UK (Picture: Ian West/PA Wire)Sir Tom Jones at the Voice UK (Picture: Ian West/PA Wire)

The 76-year-old has come under fire by eating disorder charities after claiming ex-winner Leanne Mitchell – from Lowestoft in Suffolk – “didn’t have the drive” to succeed and instead put on more weight.

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: “When she first came on, I thought about her trimming down a bit.

“Rather than take the opportunity of winning The Voice and a having chance of getting a record deal, which she did, she put on more weight.

“She didn’t have the drive.”

The Sex Bomb singer – who was axed by the BBC in 2015 – has only just returned to the singing show.

He was Ms Mitchell’s coach back in 2012.

Jane Kenyon from support group Girls Out Loud said she would sack Sir Tom if it was up to her.

She added: “It isn’t the behaviour of someone we want to mentor up and coming talent.”

A spokesman for The Voice, which has since switched to ITV, said: “Tom was making a point about grasping an opportunity and genuinely meant no offence.”

The singing show airs on ITV at 8pm today.

Read Ms Mitchell’s take on her experience on The Voice in entertainment writer Wayne Savage’s 2013 interview here.

17 comments

  • Leanne is overweight, fact. And this news is four years old,fact again. Archant need to get up to speed reporting today's news not drag up the past!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Karmastuartra

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • Saw her on a P&O cruise in November, and she is certainly over weight, that's for sure. Her voice was fine, but truthfully she was full of herself. Forever referring to Sir Ton and the Voice Could not take to her, lacking in stage presence and personality. All me, me, me.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    canaryken

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • "these days it is generally just the low life that smoke" - what an appalling statement. Fun fact: 1 in every 3 cigarettes smoked in this country is smoked by someone with mental illness. Smoking rates vary from around 45% for depression to 90% for chronic psychosis. Or, as ted says, "low life". Stay classy.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Saturday Skin

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • beerlover- That's the funniest thing i've heard all day

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    suchfun

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Hereandthere: I actually agree about the mainly rubbish talent shows. But I think you're flat-out wrong about only previous eras having decent music. Huge amount of good music about nowadays, but not publicised much on mainstream media. Scratch around the roads less traveled on the web and find some gold dust. And yep, they're people putting in the work and improving their skills. Also, not your punctuation I was alluding to. There's a reply further down which reads like it was written by a toddler. Masks any point they were trying to make.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chutney Locker

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Dear Archie, instead of 're-hashing' somebody else's 'news' - (for 'news' read 'historical interview.') Why don't you do some interviewing of your own with the subjects concerned. As for sacking TJ before the show is even aired - what illiterate twaddle. There are some stories in life that just don't deserve airing - this is one of them - pathetic.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    AssaRummunInnit?

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Never mind her, what about the t.v. scheduling tonight. The Voice on one side, which is just about as dire a programme you can get. But the BBC, not content with ditching that rubbish. Has commissioned another load of tripe, called, Let it Shine. Which combines all the elements from their previous, contestant based, programmes. Little wonder the good old wireless and vinyl is making such a comeback. At least then you can listen to real talent from the past, who have learnt their trade from the school of hard knocks and not these overrated wannabees. Time for a very long bath tonight. And yes, Chutney Lover. I suppose I do now fall into the category of being elderly; but at least I know the difference between real talent and what passes for so called talent nowadays. Even if my punctuation is not one hundred per cent, there`s nothing wrong with my hearing.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • That's a bit rich coming from a man in massive denial about his age and having had more Botox and facelifts than most have had hot dinners.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sentinel Red

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • The clue is in the title VOICE!!! If TJ teal were blind they could only hear and not see....so what of Adelle, she ain't twiggy neither and nor was Sir. Harry Secombe.... or Paul Potts or Pavarotti...... TJ's voice ain't exactly what it once was either...and the angel that he's not should look to himself first!! If the lady can sing she CAN sing leave her be and good luck to her.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    FredJ

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • EDP comments are always useful for finding out the opinions of the elderly on the news of the day. Also some impressive punctuation-avoidance skills on display.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chutney Locker

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • It is NOT healthy to be fat. That is quite simple. In the entertainment industry you have to have an edge to succeed , to be just a singer and overweight is not a way to succeed, especially after winning a national event and then getting fatter. Tom Jones telling the truth, no harm in that at all.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poppys Dad

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • so Jane Kenyon thinks Tom Jones should be sacked for telling the truth and saying how it is that Michelle could not be bothered to work for a great opportunity which others could only dream about and wanted it handed to her on a platter (probably would have eaten that aswell) to me Jane Kenyon is supporting Obesity so should she be in the support group for girls and isn't this group now sexist as this day and age everything should be equal perhaps a name change is in order like support group for people Tom Jones would get my support any day rather than the lazy people that don't want to work for the rewards

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    kingsley

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • sack tom jones [ nothing wrong with his [ advice] comment] he has done a lot of good in the music world.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TERENCE MANNING

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • By Lowestoft standards she's quite slim.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    beerlover

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • tell it as it is, that's the only way, may make you unpopular in some peoples eyes but so what! in the 60s we needed to tackle smoking, these days it is generally just the low life that smoke, now we need to tackle the obese who are now costing us and the n h s millions.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Rightly or wrongly the truth is that in the majority of cases, to succeed in the entertainment world you have to have the right look, it's obvious to anyone that a good looking, fit person will be more successful than an a unattractive unfit person, this isn't a reflection on their character but more about what society wants to see, maybe Tom Jones could've worded it slightly better but if she wants to be successful maybe she should listen to someone who's been in the music industry forever rather than some do-gooder who's never done anything other than shuffle a few papers about

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    bill carson's grave.....hey blondie!!!

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Let's stop molly coddling peoples feelings and demanding those who tell the raw truth get sacked. I'd take TJs opinion over that of someone who had the opportunity and didn't put the hard work in.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    KeithS

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

