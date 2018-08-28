Multiple calls received about Ipswich fire
PUBLISHED: 18:38 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:38 24 October 2018
A shed fire in Ipswich attracted many calls to the emergency services this afternoon.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in Bayswater Close at shortly after 4pm.
Crews from Princes Street and Woodbridge attended to find a shed alight.
A fire service spokesman said: “We received lots of calls about this.
“Crews are on the scene dampening down.”
The shed is reported to have been badly damaged but firefighters prevented it spreading.