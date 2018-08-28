Multiple calls received about Ipswich fire

The fire was reported at Bayswater Close Picture: GOOGLE Google

A shed fire in Ipswich attracted many calls to the emergency services this afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in Bayswater Close at shortly after 4pm.

Crews from Princes Street and Woodbridge attended to find a shed alight.

A fire service spokesman said: “We received lots of calls about this.

“Crews are on the scene dampening down.”

The shed is reported to have been badly damaged but firefighters prevented it spreading.